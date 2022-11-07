INJURY ISSUE: Yorkshire's Dawid Malan is doubtful for England ahead of Thursday's T20 World Cup semi-final against India Picture: Dan Himbrechts/PA

While England sealed their spot in the knockout stages with a four-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Saturday, Malan tweaked his left groin when chasing the ball in the outfield and did not bat.

Yorkshire’s Malan is said to be hopeful about his chances of facing India at Adelaide on Thursday and is continuing treatment in a bid to be fit – but it is not expected that he will go for a scan.

England, though, seem less optimistic and will be mindful of taking any risks on Yorkshire’s left-handed batter given the enormous magnitude of what is at stake.

If he is unable to recover, then how England balance their line-up will be a talking point as they have preferred an extra batter recently, with Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone as low as seven in the order.

Should they stick with the same formula – and make the first change to their XI of the tournament – then Salt is the spare batter in England's 15-strong squad.

He could come in as a straight swap for Malan at first drop, although Moeen believes England's strength is they could shuffle their pack accordingly to adapt to whatever they are presented with by India.

"The great thing with this side is there's so many options, you can put Ben Stokes at three, you can put Phil Salt at three, myself or whoever, there's so many options," he said.

"Mala would obviously be a big miss because he's a brilliant player in T20 cricket and he has been over a long period of time – that's if he doesn't play, I actually don't know yet. It doesn't look great."

Chris Jordan is another alternative if England wanted to replenish their fast bowling, while he has taken crucial catches during the tournament as a substitute fielder. But it is understood Salt's attacking instincts and the adjustments he has made to improve his game since the summer have impressed England and he is in pole position to start if Malan misses out.