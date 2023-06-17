​DAWID MALAN modestly played down his contribution to Yorkshire’s stunning T20 form, insisting that personal milestones are of secondary significance.

The England left-hander hit 79 in the eight-wicket win against Leicestershire – his fifth half-century in six T20 innings.

“I’m happy with my form, but as long as we keep winning games, that’s more important,” he said. "Still, it’s obviously nice to get a few and contribute.”

Malan shrugged off a groin problem suffered in the Championship game at Chesterfield earlier in the week to maintain his great record.

Dawid Malan strikes a boundary for Yorkshire Vikings v Leicestershire in the T20 Blast. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

"My groin’s ok. It was the same one I did at the T20 World Cup in November.

"Each day it’s got better and the pain’s slowly going away.”

Yorkshire look to make it seven wins in a row in T20 competition when they visit Derbyshire Falcons at Queen’s Park, Chesterfield, on Sunday, 2.30pm.