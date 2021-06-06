Diamonds Katherine Brunt and Jenny Gunn sparkle as Sunrisers are downed

Katherine Brunt: Was at her destructive best against Sunrisers. Picture: SWPix

In the picturesque university setting, England opening bowler Katherine Brunt was at her destructive best. She took three wickets for just 11 runs and combined with Beth Langston to skittle the Sunrisers top order and leave them reeling at 16-5.

Captain Amara Carr offered some resistance, sticking around to make 17, but former England all-rounder Jenny Gunn ran through the lower order, picking up Fran Wilson with her first delivery and claiming three wickets for just three runs.

Diamonds captain Hollie Armitage was keen to get the match finished quickly and she and Nat Sciver hit two boundaries apiece to bring up the total inside eight overs and inflict a nine-wicket defeat on Sunrisers, their third consecutive loss of the tournament.

The tone for Sunrisers’ innings was set early on when Alice McLeod and Grace Scrivens fell in consecutive deliveries to Brunt and Langston.

The pair built the pressure further by bowling a tight line and making it difficult to score.

Brunt bowled Cordelia Griffith and Mady Villiers in consecutive overs, and in between, Langston nipped in to knock over Naomi Dattani’s stumps.

The carnage continued when Gunn came into the attack in the fourteenth over and Wilson skied her first ball to mid-off. In Gunn’s next over, she bowled Gardner with one that kept low before Kelly Castle found herself castled when she left one that nipped back.

Carr’s resistance ended when she charged down the pitch to Linsey Smith and was stumped.

Gaya Gole hit a few lusty blows, punching Brunt through the covers for four to take Sunrisers past 50.

Leg-spinner Katie Levick ended the fun and the innings by bowling Gole with one that spun back, the sixth Sunrisers player to have their stumps rearranged.

Diamonds were gifted six runs in wides bowled by Naomi Dattani in the opening over of their runchase.

In her next over Armitage and Lauren Winfield-Hill went on the offensive, taking 16 from it including three boundaries.

Kate Coppack claimed a wicket on debut, enticing Winfield-Hill to edge one behind. It was Diamonds’ only setback as they cruised to their target and made an early start back up the motorway.

Diamonds’ Jenny Gunn believes her team-mates can cope with the departure of their England players following a commanding nine wicket win over Sunrisers.

Diamonds have recovered well from their opening day defeat to Central Sparks to record two wins and Gunn feels there is confidence running through the side now following that early setback.

“That game taught us to never let up,” she said. “Teams are batting now down to 11 so you can’t celebrate until you have that wicket and it was a massive lesson learnt.