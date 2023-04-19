Dickie Bird and Michael Parkinson are reunited at birthday lunch to celebrate Yorkshire cricket legend's 90th

Bird and broadcaster Parkinson, now 88, were team-mates at Barnsley Cricket Club in the 1950s. Though Parkinson’s career took him to the south, Bird still lives in Barnsley.
They also played in the same club XI as Geoffrey Boycott, the future England batsman, when he was a promising teenager. Both Bird and Parkinson were miners’ sons, and Parkinson began a career in local newspaper journalism after leaving grammar school. Bird, who had failed the 11-plus, was also a miner for a spell before pursuing professional sport.
Yorkshire CCC welcomed the two famous guests to Headingley for the lunch, with tickets priced at £55 per person.
Bird spoke exclusively to Yorkshire Post cricket writer Chris Waters about how he keeps fit and enjoys life in an interview which can be read here.