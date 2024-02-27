The South African all-rounder has joined the club for the competition that begins at the end of May.

Ferreira, 25, has three strings to his bow in that he can bat, bowl and also keep wicket – although presumably not all at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is part of the Rajasthan Royals squad for the forthcoming Indian Premier League where his team-mates will include Tom Kohler-Cadmore, the former Yorkshire batsman.

Donovan Ferreira batting for South Africa against India in a T20 international in Johannesburg last December. Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images/Getty Images.

“I am delighted to have signed with Yorkshire for the T20 Blast,” said Ferreira in a statement.

“I’m really looking forward to joining up with Yorkshire at Headingley and having an impact for the side.

“Headingley is an iconic and special place to play, and I’m excited to be part of such a prestigious club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferreira, who hails from Pretoria, has played two T20 internationals - against Australia and India towards the end of last year.

He recently hit the headlines for making the second-fastest fifty in the new SAT20 competition, reaching the landmark from just 18 deliveries for the Joburg Super Kings against the Pretoria Capitals.

Batting at No 6, the powerful Ferreira plundered 56 from 20 deliveries with seven fours and three sixes.

Yorkshire have never won the T20 tournament, their record among the poorest of the 18 first-class counties in the game’s shortest format.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have tried numerous overseas signings in an effort to buck that trend and although there are no guarantees in such an unpredictable format of the game, where the margins are tighter than a Yorkshireman’s wallet, the club believe that he has what it takes.

Darren Gough, the Yorkshire managing director of cricket, said: “I’m pleased to have secured Donovan for the T20 Blast.

“He is an exciting addition to the team, and his all-round abilities and consistent performances in various international franchise leagues are indicators that he has a significant career ahead in cricket.

“We hope he will play a big part in Yorkshire’s T20 campaign, and we are looking forward to welcoming him to Headingley.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferreira has played 51 T20 career games, scoring four half-centuries with a best of 82 not out. He has also taken 10 T20 wickets with his off-spin.

Ferreira has only played 11 first-class matches but has two centuries to his name, with a best of 125, to go with 25 first-class wickets.

Ferreira is set to make his debut in Yorkshire’s opening T20 match against Worcestershire at Headingley on May 30.

Yorkshire open up with three games in four days, taking on Leicestershire at Grace Road 24 hours later and then Northamptonshire at Wantage Road on June 2.