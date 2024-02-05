No side had ever chased as many to win a Test in Asia, but if anyone could do it, this England team could, perhaps with a cigar in one hand and a cricket bat in the other, blowing smoke in the faces of history and convention.

Alas, some things are beyond even the powers of Bazball.

Applying a dose of cold reality to the affliction of English optimism, India won by 106 runs soon after tea had been extended on day four with nine wickets down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A frustrated Joe Root walks off after making a present of his wicket. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fittingly, Jasprit Bumrah, the player of the match whose six-wicket first innings haul was decisive in the finish, destroying the cream of England’s batting as they gave up a lead of 143 at the halfway stage, rounded things off by uprooting the off stump of the valiant Tom Hartley.

That Hartley’s 36 from the No 9 position was the joint-second highest score of the second innings, despite everyone above him also reaching double figures, told a story in itself as England came up short on 292 all out.

Only Zak Crawley, who followed his first innings 76 with a score of 73, passed fifty in the match for the touring side, whose collection of 20s and 30s (ten in total across the two innings) betrayed a lack of ruthlessness in addition to the excellence of Bumrah in particular.

Contrast that with the one man who showed that ruthlessness in spades in India’s first innings – opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made 209 out of 396, a performance that set up the game for Bumrah to win it.

A key moment. England captain Ben Stokes is run out by a direct hit from Shreyas Iyer (out of picture) on day four of the second Test. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shubman Gill’s second innings 104, although not quite as impressive as Jaiswal’s contribution, was almost exactly the difference between the teams in terms of the eventual margin of victory; England’s attack - purposeful throughout - is nevertheless greenhorn with the exception of the astonishing James Anderson.

For all the plaudits fired at England both here and during the last couple of years - for their approach, their never-say-die-attitude, their excitement and their spirit - they were (and not for the first time) entertaining losers.

Some will not look back fondly on their dismissals in the chase - Joe Root skied horribly to backward-point (perhaps hampered by an injured finger) and Ben Stokes was run-out dawdling at the non-striker’s end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With India badly hit by injuries/unavailability (in effect missing half a first-choice XI and behind in the series), this was a great chance in the round for England to take a decisive grip on the rubber.

As it was, that chance has evaporated and matters could yet go either way.

For India, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul may return for the third Test at Rajkot, starting on February 15, while England head back to Abu Dhabi in the interim for some golf and R&R.

What else, one might ask, but after somehow producing an astonishing back-from-the-dead win in the first Test in Hyderabad, they have some thinking to do in the coming days in those interludes between catching up with family and putting down their clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both sides will carry frustration into that third game - had Axar Patel not dropped Ollie Pope in the first Test, had Gill not been reprieved by TV review in Visakhapatnam, it could easily have been 2-0 either way.

That it has been a compelling advert for Test cricket cannot be overstated – what, you mean that there are seriously people who would rather watch T20 franchise cricket than this?

Good luck to them, in that case, but they are missing a treat - either at the venues themselves or, in this instance, watching on TV with the sound turned down.

Finally, one has reached the age where one appreciates only too well what Fred Trueman meant when he said that it was the only way he could stomach the coverage. Apparently, they’re covering this one from a TV studio in Sweden, Fred, if you’re somehow reading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Er, er, Sweden, you say? Er, ruddy Sweden? Er, I don’t know what’s going off...”

At least Fred would have appreciated Anderson’s work in this game - a lone seamer plying his trade in India at the age of 41, an age when Fred was presenting the Indoor League.

Anderson took 3-47 from 25 overs in the first innings and 2-29 from 10 in the second; he goes into the next match five short of 700 Test wickets, a milestone that would have seemed impossible in Trueman’s time.

Another on the brink of history is Ravichandran Ashwin, left marooned on 499 wickets as Bumrah instead claimed the final English scalp.