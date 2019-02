WEST INDIES sealed their first ODI win over England since 2014 as Liam Plunkett picked out Holder in the deep off the bowling of Carlos Brathwaite.

It secured a 26-run victory which pulls the series level at one match apiece. Cottrell finished with career-best figures of 5-46, while Stokes top-scored for England with 79.

West Indies' Chris Gayle hits a six off the bowling of England's Moeen Ali at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown. Picture: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

