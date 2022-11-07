England pipped Australia to second spot in their Super 12s group on net run-rate alone after the Ashes rivals and New Zealand were level on seven points apiece, with the Black Caps finishing top.

England are yet to put a complete performance together and there have been uncomfortable moments, particularly when batting, throughout their campaign.

But Moeen pointed out that past England sides have surged into the knockout rounds only to come unstuck and feels a few nervy moments recently might benefit them at the critical junctures of this World Cup.

England's Moeen Ali (Picture: PATRICK HAMILTON/AFP via Getty Images)

He said: “I don’t think we’ve played that well in the whole tournament. But we got the job done. We wanted to get to the semis.

“In the past we’ve played well and got through. This time I don’t think we’ve played well but we’ve got through and I feel the best is yet to come with this side, the best performance.

“I don’t think we’ve really been near where we want to be, but now is a great opportunity to put that right and put in a team performance where we could be the best side in the tournament.

“You always talk about peaking at the right time and if you just about scrape through, it means you can get better. If we play our best cricket in the next two games we win the World Cup, I believe.”

The sluggish Australian pitches, caused in part by damper and cooler weather than initially expected, have led to tricky batting conditions and perhaps contributed to England’s modest displays so far.

England have at least matched their result from last year’s tournament, when they were thrilling in the early stages of the campaign before bowing out of the semi-finals against New Zealand at Abu Dhabi.

Ahead of what will be a much-hyped contest against India at Adelaide on Thursday, Moeen added: “There is something to be said for winning ugly.

“I think the conditions have been hard work, the wickets haven’t been great, the weather’s been poor and it’s almost felt like a tournament that’s not really got going.

“But I think this is the stage where you want to be in at these tournaments and hopefully put in a good performance.”

England’s women’s team will face the West Indies in Antigua and Barbados during an eight-match tour in December.

The Caribbean trip represents the team’s first competitive action since Lisa Keightley departed as head coach at the end of the summer. Her replacement is expected to be in place in time to lead the side in three ODIs and five T20s.

All three 50-over matches will be day/night affairs at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, and count towards the ICC Women’s Championship.

The same venue will play host to the first T20 before the teams move on to the Kensington Oval in Barbados for the four remaining fixtures.

The opening match takes place on December 4 and the series wraps up on December 22.

England’s director of women’s cricket, Jonathan Finch, said: “It’s always a great place to visit and with a new head coach soon to come on board it’s the beginning of a new cycle for this team.

