PAUL COLLINGWOOD insisted England are “not scared of losing” the first Test, with Pakistan requiring 263 more runs to win on what looks like being a thrilling final day’s action in Rawalpindi.

The tourists’ daring declaration set Pakistan just 343 runs to win on a very flat surface, having scored 264 runs in just 35.5 overs in their own second innings at a run rate of more than 7.5 an over.

At the close the hosts were 80-2, with Imam-ul-Haq unbeaten on 43.

Under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, England have repeatedly stressed their desire to become entertainers and get results rather than draws, an approach which was epitomised by their efforts to score as quickly as possible in their second innings on the afternoon of day four.

ON YOUR WAY: Yorkshire's Harry Brook is bowled out by Pakistan's Naseem Shah on day four as England looked to build a commanding lead in Rawalpindi Picture: AP Photo/Anjum Naveed.

The declaration has significantly reduced the likelihood of the match finishing in a draw and Collingwood believes Stokes’ bold approach in Rawalpindi is part of the bigger picture.

The England assistant coach said: “It’s exciting, isn’t it? On a pitch that’s been pretty docile and slow, and to be in a position now to watch a game that’s exciting tomorrow, it’s going to be great for everyone. The bigger picture of what they (McCullum and Stokes) want is Test cricket to be entertaining and the way we have forced the game has got us a Test match tomorrow that everyone wants to watch.

“I’m looking forward to our guys going out there and eking out another seven wickets to go on and win the Test match. We are confident we can do it.”

He added: “The boys have shown they are willing to come up with different plans to take wickets out there and it is going to be an exciting day.

GOT HIM: England's Ollie Robinson, second right, celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Pakistan Abdullah Shafique on day four in Rawalpindi Picture: AP Photo/Anjum Naveed