England thrash Sri Lanka to secure series whitewash

England Women completed a 3-0 Twenty20 series whitewash over Sri Lanka with an emphatic 96-run victory in Colombo.

England’s score of 204-2 was their second-highest in T20s, following their 250 for three against South Africa last year.

It was underpinned by half centuries from openers Amy Jones (57) and Danielle Wyatt (51), before Natalie Sciver’s 49 not out and an undefeated 42 from Tammy Beaumont set an imposing target.

And Sri Lanka never got close, managing just 108-6, with Kate Cross’ 2-20 proving the best return of England’s bowlers.