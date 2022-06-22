Stokes was conspicuous by his absence yesterday afternoon as the rest of the squad began preparations for the final match of the LV= Insurance Series against New Zealand, having reported feeling unwell.

A spokesperson for the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed Stokes had tested negative for coronavirus after taking a rapid lateral flow test but was being kept away from the group as a strictly precautionary measure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Within hours the ECB announced batting coach Marcus Trescothick, who was also missing from nets, was in isolation at home after returning a positive test.

England captain Ben Stokes (left) missed Tuesday's practice session through illness, with Yorkshire's Harry Brook (right) next in line to step up if his skipper doesn't improve Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The news follows six cases within the Kiwi set-up, with Stokes’ opposite number Kane Williamson, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls joining two backroom staff in being struck down.

Williamson was forced to miss last week’s defeat at Trent Bridge – a result that sealed the series in England’s favour – after testing positive on the eve of the match and, while England currently expect Stokes to rejoin the group in time for this morning’s practice session, the circumstances will be some cause for concern.

Even so, England’s current Covid protocols are much more relaxed than at any point over the past two years, in line with public health guidance, and neither Stokes nor the remainder of the playing squad will be required to test again unless they report fresh symptoms.

Stokes will also be eager to go again after kicking off his tenure with back-to-back victories in thrilling games at Lord’s and Trent Bridge, while also making his first Test appearance in Leeds since his Ashes heroics at the venue in 2019. Should he not rally sufficiently, Yorkshire batter Harry Brook stands by for a debut on home turf.

England's Alex Lees, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Matthew Potts and James Anderson (left-right) have a laugh during Tuesday's nets session at Headingley. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

At the very least the issue may force England to accelerate a formal decision over who would stand in as captain in the event Stokes had to miss a game. He has deliberately not named a vice-captain since taking charge earlier this summer, leaving an open question over who would deputise if needed.

His immediate predecessor, Joe Root, would be the obvious choice in terms of experience having led his country a record 64 times over five years. But he recently opened up on the mental toll the job had taken on him prior to stepping away and he may be happier in the ranks.

That would leave senior figures like Stuart Broad and James Anderson in the frame, though the latter may well be rested ahead of the forthcoming India Test.

Jonny Bairstow, rarely spoken about as captaincy material, is also a well-travelled campaigner and would surely relish the role but Zak Crawley – seen as a possible successor for the future – is too short of runs to be considered at this stage.

Craig Overton (left) and Jamie Overton - pictured during a nets session at Headingley Picture: Tim Goode/PA

Twins Craig and Jamie Overton, meanwhile, are hoping to make happier memories, and a slice of history, at Headingley this week.

The 6ft 5in seamers are standing by should England decide to rotate their pace attack against New Zealand.

For the uncapped Jamie, who is the younger sibling by three minutes, it is uncharted territory, while Craig is hoping to add to his eight previous caps.

The duo have played together numerous times over the years, with North Devon, Somerset and England Under-19s, but came head to head in first-class cricket for the first time last week.

Jamie, who left Taunton for Surrey in 2020, struck his brother on the helmet with a bouncer during a county championship match last week leading to a delayed concussion diagnosis.

Craig had to pass return-to-play protocols yesterday morning before taking part in England’s training session.

“Any sibling rivalry is always going to have a bit of extra spice and me and Craig are probably even spicier than most people,” said Jamie. “It’s always gonna heat up a little bit when we play each other, but that competitive edge is a nice thing.”

If it does come down to one place between two Overtons in Leeds, there will no hard feelings, with the same question having come up plenty of times before.

“It’s been like that since we were 16 years old. My first game of first-class cricket we were competing for the same spot and I ended up playing,” recalled Craig.

“We’d both said to each other ‘whatever happens, we’ll be supportive’. We want what’s best for the team and if that means one of us misses out, that’s the way it is.”

Alex Lees profile: Page 24.

Jamie also remembers selection going for and against him at different times, but having yet to make his Test debut he is eager to get the nod.

“I remember him playing west of England before me, then I got through to the under-19s before Craig but then he got into the main squad before me,” he said.