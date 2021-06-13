England v New Zealand, day 4, 2nd Test - Eight-wicket defeat for Joe Root’s men

Gone: England's Olly Stone walks off the pitch after losing his wicket to end their innings. Picture: PA

Victory was achieved for the loss of two wickets and defeat was England’s first series loss on home soil since 2014, when they were overturned by Sri Lanka, and the Black Caps’ first success here in 22 years.

England were 122 all out when Stone poked Trent Boult behind, with England rounded up inside 42 overs.

Stuart Broad ensured the day’s play would not be a dead loss for the fans who had turned up, finding Devon Conway’s outside edge to send the opener back for just three with his fifth delivery.

England coach Chris Silverwood:

Stone managed to take one more batsmen with him when he entered the attack, Will Young dragging the ball into his stumps from outside off, but the cause was lost.