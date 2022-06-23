England v New Zealand: Test match updates from Headingley

The hosts are seeking a clean sweep in the LV= Insurance Series after victories at Lord’s and Trent Bridge, but missed out on the chance to take advantage of serene-looking batting conditions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kane Williamson, returning to captain the Black Caps after a bout of Covid-19, backed his side to make the best of a day that promised clear blue skies and a straw-coloured pitch showing no sign of live grass.

England announced their side on the eve of the game, with Overton winning his first cap in place of the injured James Anderson, while New Zealand handed seamer Neil Wagner a first appearance of the series as Kyle Jamieson (back) and Matt Henry dropped out.