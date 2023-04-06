All Sections
England's Dawid Malan hits a century for Yorkshire - latest updates from Headingley

YORKSHIRE are taking on Leicestershire on day two of the County Championship match at Headingley.

By Chris Waters
Published 6th Apr 2023, 10:43 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 13:14 BST
Dawid Malan reached a fine century for Yorkshire on day two of the County Championship match against Leicestershire at Headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.comDawid Malan reached a fine century for Yorkshire on day two of the County Championship match against Leicestershire at Headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
Dawid Malan reached a fine century for Yorkshire on day two of the County Championship match against Leicestershire at Headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

1.10: Lunch. Yorkshire are 473-8 with Jordan Thompson on 26 and Dom Bess six. The hosts scored 188 runs in the session in 35 overs, losing five wickets in the process.

12.45: Matty Revis is caught at mid-wicket off a top-edged pull off Chris Wright for 27. 445-8.

12.30: Matt Milnes falls three shy of his career-best, departing for 75 when he is ruled lbw to Michael Finan. Yorkshire are 439-7.

Fin Bean lit up day one with his maiden first-class century. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.comFin Bean lit up day one with his maiden first-class century. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
Fin Bean lit up day one with his maiden first-class century. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

12.05: If it’s not runs it’s wickets at Headingley, where it’s all been happening this morning. George Hill is the next to fall, stumped as he came down the pitch to Rehan Ahmed. Yorkshire are 393-6.

12.00: Shai Hope’s first innings in a Yorkshire shirt is a brief one. The West Indian tries to hit spinner Colin Ackermann over the top but succeeds only in slashing to Wiaan Mulder at backward point. Hope falls for 13 and Yorkshire are 388-5.

11.55: A third first-class fifty for Matt Milnes, reached from 70 balls with eight fours. A fine effort by the nightwatchman. Yorkshire are 388-4.

11.50: Malan falls, caught by Wiaan Mulder running in from long-off off the bowling of Rehan Ahmed. Malan did not get enough elevation on the shot and he falls for 132. Yorkshire are 363-4 and picking off runs with ease in the sunshine. Shai Hope is the new batsman.

A general view of Headingley cricket ground as Yorkshire take on Leicestershire. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.comA general view of Headingley cricket ground as Yorkshire take on Leicestershire. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
A general view of Headingley cricket ground as Yorkshire take on Leicestershire. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

11.40: Rehan Ahmed concedes 15 from his first over of the day, which includes three boundaries by Matt Milnes. Ahmed’s first over yesterday went for 22, the England leg-spinner struggling in the April conditions.

11.15am: Dawid Malan wastes little time in advancing to his 29th first-class century, reached from 135 balls with 15 fours. The achievement is warmly applauded by the crowd, which looks a bit better than the 791 attendance on day one. Perhaps just over the 1,000-mark? These things are never easy to tell.

11.00am: A bright and sunny morning at Headingley, where Yorkshire resume on 285-3 against Leicestershire. Dawid Malan has 91 and Matt Milnes, the nightwatchman, has five.

