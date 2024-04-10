That is just one of the many qualities the experienced Australian all-rounder possesses which makes her an exciting signing for the region ahead of 2024.

Serial trophy winner Burns, 35-years-old, has signed an overseas contract at Headingley through to the start of the Hundred in late July.

It will be her second successive summer in regional cricket having played for the Central Sparks in 2023, scoring 400 runs and taking 22 wickets in all cricket.

Capture: Northern Diamonds have pulled off an overseas coup with the signing of Erin Burns, pictured playing for New South Wales Breakers in January (Picture: Jeremy Ng/Getty Images)

A middle order batter and an off-spinner, Burns was the outstanding candidate under consideration to join Winfield-Hill, captain Hollie Armitage and coach Dani Hazell in their pursuit of silverware this campaign.

“Myself, Dani and Hollie spoke at length about this signing,” said wicketkeeper-batter Winfield-Hill.

“Chloe Tryon was great for us last year, but her availability was a bit of an issue. Burnsy not being in international cricket now, you know you’re going to get more frequency of games out of her.

“She can bat in the middle order and be the glue between the top and lower order. We will try and have a young player batting either side of her.

“To have someone who does everything - bats, bowls and fields - in the middle and the nets is huge for us.

"She’s also one of the best fielders in the women’s game, no question.

“There were a lot of names mentioned, but Erin shone through because of her experience.”

Burns has played with a number of Diamonds players already, including Armitage at the Sydney Sixers in the 2019/20 campaign.

The six-time Australia international played alongside Katie Levick and Sterre Kalis in the Hundred for Birmingham Phoenix as recently as last summer.

She has won title after title with the Sixers and New South Wales Breakers in state cricket in Australia, and she was a part of the Australia squad that won the T20 World Cup on home soil just before the Covid pandemic in early 2020.

Burns will be available for the Diamonds season opener against Thunder on Saturday April 20 - a Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy clash at Durham’s Riverside.

In the release announcing the signing, captain Armitage described Burns’ arrival as “a brilliant signing”, adding: “Erin’s someone who will bring a lot of energy to us. She trains really hard, and she will be brilliant to have around the group.

“With the amount she’s played, she’ll want to come here and enjoy herself but put in performances to help the team win. That’s a goal of ours, to bring home some silverware.