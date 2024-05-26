The former Northants and England all-rounder and ex-international umpire demanded to know why this correspondent had written such “complete bloody drivel”, pointing out that the dressing rooms had recently been renovated and that there are far worse venues on the circuit, “such as Headingley and Scarborough”.

“I’m not a man who usually gets upset by these things,” fumed Willey, who said that “someone’s got to stand up for the small clubs against people like you”.

“If you see a sign for the south in future, just stop,” advised the Geordie, his face like the thunder that could be heard reverberating around the ground in the muggy afternoon.

Shan Masood cuts the ball away on day three at Wantage Road. Picture: John Heald.

On a third day on which Yorkshire reached 156-5 in the 38.2 overs possible, with rain forcing two delays before a terminal downpour from 3.20pm, the visitors 217 ahead on second innings, attempts to persuade Willey - whom one had not met previously - that the criticism was tongue-in-cheek and not intended to be absolutely serious drew only the acid retort: “I don’t have a sense of humour.”

On that we at least appeared to find a point of agreement before Willey - who admitted that he hadn’t even read beyond the first paragraph as the story was behind a paywall - took his leave with the words: “I’ve ruined his day.”

Er, not exactly (the noise from the stag do going on back at the hotel into the early hours of the morning had already seen to that, thanks), but never let it be said that nobody loves Wantage Road.

On second thoughts, if they could just run a wet cloth over the press box windows and perhaps throw in a handful of biscuits to the unsighted inmates (Viennese whirls, if you’ve got them), it could even be referred to in this column one day as “the best thing since sliced bread”, a concession that might appease Willey, one of Northants’ finest, most loyal and – it would seem – sensitive servants.

Yorkshire's James Wharton hits a straight six off the Northants' off-spinner Rob Keogh. Picture: John Heald.

All of which unfortunate shenanigans at least gave the inmates something to talk about on a day when the weather left this game hanging in the balance.

Thanks to a fine unbeaten 82 from Shan Masood, the Yorkshire captain, the visitors have something to work with heading into day four as they target their first victory of the season at the seventh attempt.

However, further showers are forecast and Yorkshire face a race against time to force a result. How much they are prepared to gamble in an attempt to win remains to be seen, with the pitch, although never easy, having shown no obvious sign of real deterioration.

Yorkshire were 0-1 at the start of the day having lost nightwatchman Dom Leech the previous evening. According to statistical sources, Leech was only the fourth man in Yorkshire’s history after Ephraim Lockwood in 1882, Lees Whitehead in 1891 and Don Wilson in 1960 to make a pair in two successive matches.

The Northants' groundstaff remove the covers after a delayed start on the third morning. Picture: John Heald.

Should Leech repeat the “feat” in his next game he would, by my calculation, equal the world record of six successive ducks. One imagines it is an ignominy he could do without and, in any event, he is no mug with the bat.

After play started 15 minutes late in the best conditions of the day, with watery sunshine illuminating this, er, most wondrous of theatres, Yorkshire lost their second wicket in the third over of the morning when Ben Sanderson angled one across Fin Bean, who was caught behind.

By 11.55 the floodlights had been switched on and equally switched on was Masood – as evidenced by successive punches to the point boundary off Siddarth Kaul, the India pace bowler. Masood then steered Kaul for another boundary in a similar direction, although slightly finer, displaying all of his deftness and velvety timing.

Yorkshire were 43-2 when an early lunch was taken at 12.30pm, and they had lifted their score to 68 when Kaul pinned Adam Lyth lbw for 33. Masood went to his half-century from 72 balls with four fours and a pulled six off spinner Rob Keogh, whom he launched for another six over long-off before pulling Kaul for six No 3.

James Wharton also lofted Keogh for a straight six before he was fourth out at 135, lbw to Justin Broad for 20, the ball appearing to be snaking down leg-side.

George Hill went cheaply, caught behind off Kaul, and Will Luxton had six to his credit when the heavy stuff arrived.