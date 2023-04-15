All Sections
Fin Bean: The Yorkshire CCC batsman with his life in perspective after spell as a mechanic

FIN BEAN says he appreciates his cricket more after spending some time in the real world.

By Chris Waters
Published 15th Apr 2023, 06:45 BST

The Yorkshire batsman left the club in 2020 to become a mechanic, rejoining last year on a rookie deal.

Bean, who turns 21 tomorrow, won that deal on the back of a second XI record score of 441 against Notts.

It beat Marcus Trescothick’s 322 that had stood for 25 years - and Bean served further notice of his potential with his maiden first-class century in the opening match of this season against Leicestershire.

Yorkshire batsman Fin Bean, who opened his season with a century against Leicestershire. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.comYorkshire batsman Fin Bean, who opened his season with a century against Leicestershire. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
“Time out of the game made me appreciate my cricket a lot more,” said Bean.

“I just look to enjoy it and I see it as playing with my mates, which is brilliant really.

“It gave me perspective, and I’m just enjoying playing with these lads and fortunate to be doing this for a living.”

Neither Bean nor his mates have been doing much playing this week, however, with the first two days of the County Championship match against Gloucestershire in Bristol lost to the weather.

Better conditions are forecast for the weekend, although how much cricket there is remains to be seen; extensive rainfall in recent days has led to what Gloucestershire describe as “an abnormally high water table”.

Umpires Paul Pollard and Billy Taylor were left with another easy decision on Friday morning, with play called off as early as 9.30.

If and when the action does commence, Yorkshire will be looking to bounce back from the three-wicket defeat to Leicestershire in that opening game, with Gloucestershire having drawn their opening fixture away to Glamorgan.

