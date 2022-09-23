The England man is expected to return to action for the final game of the season against Gloucestershire at Headingley on Monday after five months out with a back stress fracture.

It will be Fisher’s first first-team appearance since he played in the opening match of the County Championship campaign against Gloucestershire in Bristol.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

After taking 6-9 on his comeback outing for the second team against Lancashire in Blackpool last week, Fisher received the trophy on the behalf of the club after they drew their final fixture against Kent in Folkestone.

Matthew Fisher, seen here in action on his Test debut against the West Indies in Barbados in March, led Yorkshire to the Second XI Championship title. Photo by Randy Brooks/AFP via Getty Images.

It was the fifth time that Yorkshire have won the trophy outright, and their first success since 2003.

Yorkshire’s triumph was a feather in the cap for coaches Tom Smith and Tim Boon and, of course, the players themselves.

The club won five of their nine games to pip second-placed Glamorgan.