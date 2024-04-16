Former Yorkshire all-rounder Glenn Maxwell takes 'mental and physical break' from cricket
Australia star Maxwell has registered 32 runs in six innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore this year, leading to the all-rounder to request being omitted for the high-scoring defeat by Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday.
“After the first few games hadn’t gone to plan personally for me, it was a pretty easy decision,” Maxwell, who took a break from cricket in 2019 to deal with mental health issues, told a press conference.
“I went to (RCB captain) Faf (du Plessis) and the coaches after the last game and said I felt it was probably time we tried someone else. I have been in this situation in the past where you can keep playing and get yourself deeper into a hole.
“I think now is actually a good time for me to give myself a bit of a mental and physical break, get my body right.
“If I’m required to get in during the tournament, I can hopefully get back into a really solid mental and physical space where I can still have an impact.”