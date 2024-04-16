Former Yorkshire all-rounder Glenn Maxwell takes 'mental and physical break' from cricket

FORMER Yorkshire all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has decided to take a break at the Indian Premier League to refresh himself mentally and physically.
By Carl Livesey
Published 16th Apr 2024, 14:22 BST
TAKE A BREAK: Australia's Glenn Maxwell, pictured during an ODI match against England at Emirates Old Trafford.TAKE A BREAK: Australia's Glenn Maxwell, pictured during an ODI match against England at Emirates Old Trafford.
Australia star Maxwell has registered 32 runs in six innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore this year, leading to the all-rounder to request being omitted for the high-scoring defeat by Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday.

“After the first few games hadn’t gone to plan personally for me, it was a pretty easy decision,” Maxwell, who took a break from cricket in 2019 to deal with mental health issues, told a press conference.

“I went to (RCB captain) Faf (du Plessis) and the coaches after the last game and said I felt it was probably time we tried someone else. I have been in this situation in the past where you can keep playing and get yourself deeper into a hole.

“I think now is actually a good time for me to give myself a bit of a mental and physical break, get my body right.

“If I’m required to get in during the tournament, I can hopefully get back into a really solid mental and physical space where I can still have an impact.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

