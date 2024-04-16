TAKE A BREAK: Australia's Glenn Maxwell, pictured during an ODI match against England at Emirates Old Trafford.

Australia star Maxwell has registered 32 runs in six innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore this year, leading to the all-rounder to request being omitted for the high-scoring defeat by Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday.

“After the first few games hadn’t gone to plan personally for me, it was a pretty easy decision,” Maxwell, who took a break from cricket in 2019 to deal with mental health issues, told a press conference.

“I went to (RCB captain) Faf (du Plessis) and the coaches after the last game and said I felt it was probably time we tried someone else. I have been in this situation in the past where you can keep playing and get yourself deeper into a hole.

“I think now is actually a good time for me to give myself a bit of a mental and physical break, get my body right.