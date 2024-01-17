STEPHEN MANN, the former chair of the Yorkshire members’ committee, is calling on the club’s members to back the return of Colin Graves.

Mann, who served in the role from 2005 to 2017, described Graves’ refinancing offer as the only viable solution for the cash-strapped Headingley club.

“The Colin Graves proposal is not only a welcome solution but it is the only solution of any substance,” said Mann.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The astonishing incompetence of the current board means the challenging issues are not only financial but also operationally significant.

Colin Graves' takeover has been endorsed by the former Yorkshire members chief (Picture: Simon Cooper/PA Wire)

“Due to the atmosphere generated by Patel (Lord Kamlesh Patel, the former chair), far too many good people have left to seek opportunities elsewhere; consequently, the club is weak both financially and operationally.

“Strong management with focus and determination can rescue the club from oblivion, and it is indeed oblivion that awaits around the corner.”

The return of Graves, pictured – set to be ratified at an extraordinary general meeting at Headingley on February 2 – would see him front a new-look board that would include Phillip Hodson, a former MCC president, Sanjay Patel, the architect of The Hundred, and Sanjeev Gandhi, a former non-executive director of the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two of the current independent non-executive directors – Tanni Grey-Thompson and Leslie Ferrar – will remain, but the other six will step down along with the two member representatives.

Stephen Mann, pictured during his time as chair of the Yorkshire members' committee. Picture by Vaughn Ridley/swpix.com

“I trust and hope all the membership will support the Graves’ proposal,” added Mann.

“Only by doing so can we benefit from a board that has business expertise and experience as well as a passion for cricket itself – traits sadly missing in the current board.

“I hope members will vote in substantial numbers to support the proposal. Then, at last, the club can move forward and we can hopefully focus on cricket again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Yorkshire face debts and borrowings of some £22m, with the Graves’ consortium set to pump around £5m into the business during the short term, Mann expressed sadness that the wheel had effectively come full circle.

Just over 20 years ago, Graves was part of the so-called ‘Gang of Four’ that helped to save Yorkshire from going under; now he is preparing to do so again.

“It’s sad that Colin has to ride to the rescue for the second time in 20 years,” said Mann, “but there’s no doubt that he is the right man.

“I think his No 2, Phillip Hodson, will be an excellent No 2, so I think the package he’s putting together in terms of his team will be very good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Colin has got a passion for cricket and, in particular, for Yorkshire cricket.”

Mann believes the majority of Yorkshire members will be firmly in favour.

“I’ve spoken to a number of members in the last few days and, although some have had an issue with the membership concept if that disappeared, they’re also realistic,” he said.