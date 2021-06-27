Out: Mark Robertshaw of Pudsey St Lawrence is surrounded by Farsley players after being caught by Ran Cooper for 0 off the bowling of Mathew Lumb in the Bradford League. Pictures: Steve Riding

Townville drew level with the defending champions on 173 points at the head of affairs after beating them by four wickets at Albert Terrace.

Woodlands opted to bat but only overseas player Brad Schmulian (68) could make a substantial score in their 188-8, with left-arm spinner Jack Hughes taking 5-52, backed up by some determined fielding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Townville slumped to 19-3 in reply, with Schmulian taking all three wickets after opening the bowling, but were put back on track by Hughes (31) and Harry Warwick (41).

Fine return: Mathew Lumb of Farsley who took three wickets in the 12-run Bradford League win against Pudsey SL.

However, the result was in doubt again when the visitors were 124-6 before they were seen home with 21 balls to spare by an unbroken stand of 70 between James Glynn (29no) and Conor Harvey (45no).

New Farnley are 12 points back in third after easily disposing of Cleckheaton at Moorend.

Lee Goddard (48) dominated an opening partnership of 86 with Aidan Langley (28) after New Farnley chose to bat, but the stand of the innings was 159 for the fourth wicket between former county players Mark Lawson (119no) and Dan Hodgson (56), Grant Soames weighing in with a rapid 40 not out.

Although Harvey Booth scored 51 and wicketkeeper Ian Carradice 39, Cleckheaton never threatened to win and were dismissed for 184, with the skilful Gurman Randhawa taking 4-30 and Alex Lilley 3-55.

Victim: Pudsey St Lawrence's Charlie Parker celebrates after having Farsley's Mathew Lumb caught by Charlie Best for 1. Lumb was the fourth victim of Parker's five-wicket haul.

At Red Lane, Farsley were dismissed for 85, which owed much to Jonathan Read (25) and Dan Revis (21), Charlie Parker taking 5-27 and Archie Scott 3-16.

However, Pudsey St Lawrence’s much vaunted battling failed in reply as they were skittled for 73, with Barrie Frankland (34) and No 11 Joshua Dracup (14no) the two players in double figures as Henry Barrow took 7-36 and Mathew Lumb 3-37.

At the bottom, improving Batley notched their first victory of the season, defeating Wrenthorpe by 19 runs, chiefly thanks to openers Abdul Wahid (66) and Roheil Hussain (72), Umar Farooq (5-52) and Muhammad Hafeez (4-72).

In Yorkshire Premier League North, there were plenty of reasons for the returning David Wainwright to celebrate for Castleford.

He took his best figures of 7-20 for the leaders as they demolished Acomb, and also became the second bowler in the league’s history to top 150 wickets.

Castleford scored 221-8, with Brayden Clark making 80 and Chesney Hughes and Christopher Briggs 33 each.

Former leaders Acomb could only total 70 as former Yorkshire and Derbyshire spinner Wainwright weaved his web.

Yorkshire Academy made it six wins from seven to cement their second place by completing the double over York.

The experienced Duncan Snell (73) and Tom Brooks (38) helped York to 158-4 but they could not capitalise and finished on 205 as spinners Harry Sullivan (4-65) and Sam Wisniewski (3-45) cashed in.

Yash Vagadia (52) and James Wharton (76no) then added 85 as the Academy won by four wickets.

In the Yorkshire Southern Premier League, Wakefield Thornes’ season is unravelling.

They lost by two wickets to Elsecar after scoring 144, with pace bowler Matthew Taylor top-scoring with 47 not out as former Yorkshire pace bowler Moin Ashraf took 5-35.

The visitors were then taken to the brink of victory by opener Peter Hadfield (78).

There were no problems for leaders Appleby Frodingham, who beat Doncaster by nine wickets, or Barnsley, who defeated Wickersley by eight wickets.

Hard decks could not help Horsforth in Aire-Wharfe League Division One or Barkisland in the Huddersfield League Premiership.

Horsforth were bowled out for just 28 by Beckwithshaw, losing by nine wickets as Max Beeley took 5-11.