Former Yorkshire star Chris Silverwood aims to deliver quickly for England

Chris Silverwood insists there is no pace problem in English cricket and is confident he can bring through a generation of fast bowlers to match Australia.

Amid the autopsies and introspection that followed the 4-0 Ashes defeat, much was made of the rival bowling attacks, with Australian seamers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood all considerably quicker than their opposite numbers.

One to watch: England Lions' George Garton.

The trio are all capable of regularly breaching the 90mph mark and coaxed life out of pitches in a way the tourists were unable to match.

That places a huge emphasis on the side’s newly-installed fast bowling coach, who refutes gloomy suggestions that the county system is failing to unearth rapid.

Having spent the past two years in charge of Essex, with whom he won the County Championship last season, he takes an optimistic view.

“There is pace in English cricket,” said Pontefract-born Silverwood, who touched 94mph in his own playing days but made only six Test appearances.

“The guys are out there and some of them are young, so we have to give them time to develop.

“There’s no magic wand, fast bowling is hard work, but our job is to provide the environment for them to develop and improve.

“It’s about getting fast bowlers out there, getting them bowling, learning their trade, getting their bodies robust enough to take the day-to-day pounding that this environment produces.”

Silverwood, does not restrict himself to warm words and grand ideas – he has names too.

Durham Jets' Mark Wood celebrates after bowling Yorkshire Vikings Liam Plunkett

“George Garton and Jamie Overton – they’re 90mph,” said Silverwood, who made his debut for Yorkshire in 1993 and played for the county for 13 years.

“Those are two that particularly stand out at the moment for being fast and aggressive. We’ve seen it on the county scene with Jamie: he’s aggressive, he’s in your face, he’s not shy of bowling his bouncer. He’s got a lot of fight about him.”

Sussex left-armer Garton is raw, having played just nine first-class games, while Overton is considered quicker than twin brother Craig, who played in the Ashes Tests at Adelaide and Perth.

Silverwood already has one express option to work with in Durham’s Mark Wood.

Chris Silverwood is England's new bowling coach

He was not fit enough to take part in the Tests but announced his return with a menacing spell in Sunday’s series opening one-day victory over Australia, beginning with a vicious bouncer to David Warner.

“He was the fastest bowler out there,” said Silverwood.

“That first ball he sent down, he said he was going to do it and he did it. I love that. He’s got a lot of grit about him. He puts his money where his mouth is.”

Having only been in position a matter of days, the 42-year-old has already been tipped as a potential successor to head coach Trevor Bayliss, who will leave the job next September.

“You’ve got to chase your dreams and to work at this level is my dream,” he said of his new role. “But I’ve got a lot of work to do from where I am now to potentially getting that. It’s about getting my head down. I’ve got so much to learn off Trevor and (assistant coach) Paul Farbrace and my first priority is to do a good job at what I’m doing now.”

