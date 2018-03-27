Former Yorkshire star Darren Lehmann to remain as head coach of Australia

Australia coach Darren Lehmann will remain in his job following the ball-tampering controversy in the third Test against South Africa, Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland has announced.

Disgraced captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were the only players aware of the ball-tampering plot and all have been reported for breaching Cricket Australia’s code of conduct, with decisions on sanctions for each player to be made in the next 24 hours.

Sutherland said Tim Paine has been appointed captain of Australia’s Test team, and said the three players involved in the ball-tampering case will leave South Africa on Wednesday.

Cricket Australia chairman David Peever said in a statement: “We understand and share the anger of fans and the broader Australian community about the events that unfolded in Cape Town on Saturday.

“This issue goes beyond the technical nature of the offences and various codes of conduct. It is about the integrity and reputation of Australian Cricket and Australian sport.

“Ultimately, it is about whether Australians can feel proud of their national sporting teams.

“That depends as much on the way the players conduct themselves, as it does about winning or losing. It is about how we play the game.”

Sutherland added: “No other players or support staff had prior knowledge and this includes Darren Lehmann, who despite inaccurate media reports has not resigned from his position. He will continue to coach the Australia men’s team under his current contract.

“Once the investigation has concluded in the next 24 hours sanctions will be announced. All three players who have been reported will leave South Africa tomorrow.

“Tim Paine has been officially appointed captain of the Australian men’s Test team.”