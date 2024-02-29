Freddie Flintoff keeps faith with his Northern Superchargers squad
Flintoff has decided against making sweeping changes ahead of his first season as head coach of the Headingley-based side in the Hundred competition.
Teams in the men’s tournament can retain up to 10 players, and on deadline day ahead of its fourth edition, which begins in late July, Flintoff has kept faith with a group that includes Ben Stokes, the England Test captain, and the Yorkshire duo Harry Brook and Adil Rashid. Flintoff will finalise his squad in the main draft on March 20.
“I’m really happy to have kept together the core of our squad,” said Flintoff, the 46-year-old 2005 Ashes winner.
“We have some really talented players, and it’s a brilliant group to take into The Hundred draft and add to with talent from both overseas and at home.
“It’s getting more exciting now - the first game at Headingley is going to be really special, and I know our fans will be there to support us.”
Similarly satisfied with her squad is Dani Hazell, head coach of the Superchargers’ women’s team, which reached last year’s final.
Hazell has retained eight out of a possible eight players in the women’s event, including Kate Cross, the England pace bowler.
“It’s great to be retained by Northern Superchargers,” said Cross.
“We came pretty close last time round, and we want to build on that this year.
"I think we’ve got a really good group of players to build on; it’s always good to keep a successful team together.”
Superchargers’ retained men’s players: Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Harry Brook, Reece Topley, Matthew Short, Brydon Carse, Adam Hose, Matthew Potts, Callum Parkinson, Ollie Robinson.
Retained women’s players: Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Bess Heath, Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Hollie Armitage, Marie Kelly.
