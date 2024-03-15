Furious Yorkshire CCC rubbish reports linking them to return of former coaches Moxon, Gale and Pyrah
The club has taken the highly unusual step of issuing a statement to counter information that appeared in the media.
On Friday, The Times reported that Yorkshire have been holding discussions concerning Martyn Moxon, their former director of cricket, returning to the role following the departure of Darren Gough.
Moxon was one of the 16 coaches and backroom staff who lost their positions in late 2021.
“Discussions have already taken place about Moxon resuming the role,” said The Times.
The newspaper added that “talks have taken place about a return for the former head coach Andrew Gale in some capacity” and that "others from the backroom staff who were sacked in 2021, including the former bowling coach Richard Pyrah, could also return in some capacity”.
This followed speculation in The Cricketer on Thursday which also flagged Moxon as a possible replacement for Gough, suggesting that Colin Graves, the Yorkshire chair, would likely press ahead in deliberate defiance of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).
“The ECB are likely to resist such a return,” wrote The Cricketer, “but it seems Graves is little interested in their views.”
All of which has caused fury at Yorkshire, who believe there are efforts afoot to undermine Graves.
In a statement, the club said: “Contrary to media reports this morning, Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC) strongly refutes claims made that former employees from the club’s coaching staff have been approached with a view to returning to the club. No one at YCCC has spoken to any former coaching staff about potential roles at the club.
“As with any elite level sports club, the need for review is commonplace, but with the season fast approaching we do not envisage any more changes. The appointment of any club roles will always be subject to transparent, fair, and merit-based recruitment and selection process, as is best practice and club policy.”
The Times and The Cricketer also mentioned Chris Silverwood, the former Yorkshire fast bowler and England coach, as a possible replacement for Gough, who was let go on account of his £260,000-a-year salary – more than double what Moxon earned.