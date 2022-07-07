Gary Ballance hits a century on the road to a Yorkshire CCC comeback

GARY BALLANCE is seemingly moving ever closer to a first-team return after scoring a century for the Yorkshire second XI.

By Chris Waters
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 5:15 pm
Updated Thursday, 7th July 2022, 5:20 pm

Ballance hit 103 in the second innings of the Second XI Championship match against Essex at Weetwood, having made 61 in the first innings of the game.

The 32-year-old was playing for the first time since being named as a central figure in the Yorkshire racism crisis.

Yorkshire's Gary Ballance hit a century for the second XI on Thursday. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

He had not played since last September due to problems with his mental health but seems to be in his usual fine touch, making his runs on Thursday from 97 balls with 15 fours and three sixes, one of which brought up his hundred from 90 deliveries.

Ballance has been working diligently behind the scenes, and the question now is: when might he play for the first team?

Yorkshire return to County Championship action on Monday, against Surrey at Scarborough, a ground where he has often sparkled.

Gary Ballance, left, with Yorkshire captain Steve Patterson in 2019. (Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
