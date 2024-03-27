“When I do get to 100, it’s just trying to make it into big hundreds; like when I’m in, being really greedy.

No play was possible on day two of the three-day friendly against Leeds-Bradford at Headingley, with Hill still stranded on 82 out of 294-5 after bad light brought a premature end to the first day’s action.

Whether Hill gets the chance to continue his innings on Thursday is doubtful; it is questionable whether there will be any play full-stop with the outfield wet after recent rainfall, and with more inclement weather forecast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Hill said, paying tribute to Yorkshire’s head of grounds Richard Robinson and his staff, “‘Robbo’ and his team did unbelievably well just to get us out there on Tuesday; so much so, I was surprised that we played.”

George Hill in action for Yorkshire against Worcestershire at Headingley in the final game of last season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

In the 46.3 overs possible, Hill built on a century partnership between openers Adam Lyth and Fin Bean with the finest innings of a truncated match.

The 23-year-old all-rounder scored his runs from just 83 balls, striking 12 of them for four and one for six, and would surely have reached three-figures but for the conditions.

Last season, Hill was frustrated that he did not reach the century milestone more often, something that he wants to put right to aid Yorkshire’s promotion quest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He did not have a bad season by any means, averaging 36 with the bat and 35 with the ball in 13 Championship matches, but seven fifties and one hundred told a story.

Hill is congratulated after taking a wicket at Scarborough last season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“Last year, I had quite a lot of starts, a few fifties but only one hundred, which is the main work on for me now,” he said.

“When I do get to 100, it’s just trying to make it into big hundreds; like when I’m in, being really greedy.

“I did that a bit a couple of years ago, but I need to find that again and hopefully I can kick on and have a good year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having bigger impacts on games, rather than getting nice-looking 50s and 60s, kicking on and making hundreds and hopefully big hundreds, that’s the main target.”

Hill’s one hundred last year came against Gloucestershire at Headingley; the previous year he struck his maiden first-class century - 151 not out at Northamptonshire, following up with 131 away to Hampshire.

Now he is targeting greater consistency.

“I think it’s definitely a mental thing,” he added. “Looking back, I’ve not really got out, if that makes sense, I’ve got myself out by playing pretty average shots.

“It’s just trying to almost like reset when I get to 50, that kind of stuff, basic kind of stuff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve spoken to Ali (Maiden, the Yorkshire assistant coach) about it this winter, about being really greedy and really hungry.”

As such, Hill was frustrated not to go big against the students, who bowled well to him following an uncertain start to a game in which they have already conceded 53 extras, including 42 no-balls.

“I was thinking about trying to get to my hundred on the Tuesday night,” he admitted. “I tried to get on with it a little bit, but it was just nice to spend some time in the middle.

“I spent some time in the middle in Abu Dhabi (on the club’s pre-season tour), but it was completely different conditions over there, where it doesn’t move as much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I went out to bat on Tuesday and it was quite dark and nipping around and they bowled lovely, to be fair, bowling some nice areas with just enough on offer to make it quite tricky.”

Regardless of what may or may not happen in the rest of this game, Hill has had a good pre-season as Yorkshire look forward to their opening Championship match against Leicestershire at Headingley on April 5.

The Keighley-born player hopes to play his part with the ball too, with consistency again the order of the day.

“I’ve had a better pre-season than last year,” said Hill.

“I think I’d scored about five runs this time last year, so it’s an improvement on that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bowling-wise, I feel in good rhythm and hopefully I can be a bit more consistent than I was last year.

“All in all, the lads are in great spirits and looking forward to what should hopefully be a really good year.”

Meanwhile, Andy Dawson has stepped down from his role as Yorkshire's commercial director.

Colin Graves, the club chair, said: “The board would like to thank Andy for his loyalty, commitment and expertise during his time at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I brought Andy in during 2012 to help grow our revenue streams and that is exactly what has been achieved.

“Andy remains a friend of the club and is welcome back any time.”