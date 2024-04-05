Until then there had been only great frustration for those eager for their fix, but Yorkshire’s cricketing addicts – many of whom had arrived early to attend a morning forum with club chair Colin Graves – watched their side bowl with plenty of pluck and also penetration after captain Shan Masood opted to field.

At close of play, Leicestershire were 164-5 from 46 overs after a wet outfield – and the occasional light shower – kept the players inside for almost five hours.

Yorkshire omitted James Wharton and Matty Revis from their initial 13, while Leicestershire fielded Ben Mike, who rejoined them from Yorkshire in November.

Shan Masood leads Yorkshire on to the field as the sun finally breaks on the new cricket season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The early exchanges featured a handful of stylish boundaries from Rishi Patel and Marcus Harris, who had shared 43 when Patel was bowled through the gate by Matthew Milnes with the first ball of the 14th over, the off stump sent cartwheeling in the direction of the North-East Stand.

Harris and Louis Kimber added 46 before Kimber was second out with the total on 89, well caught low down at third slip by Fin Bean off George Hill, who then slanted one across Harris to have him taken at first slip by Harry Brook for an attractive 56.