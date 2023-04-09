OTTIS GIBSON has told his Yorkshire players to park the disappointment of losing to wooden spoon favourites Leicestershire as quickly as possible.

The Yorkshire head coach watched his side fall to a shock defeat in their opening game of the season against the team favourites to finish bottom of the County Championship Second Division.

It was Yorkshire's seventh defeat in nine matches under Gibson, including last season, as Leicestershire chased down 389 for victory in 87 overs with seven balls left.

As attention now turns to Thursday’s game against Gloucestershire in Bristol - scene of Yorkshire’s solitary Championship triumph under Gibson a year ago - the West Indian said: “I’ve told the players that when they come back into training on Tuesday, please don’t bring this (result) back with you.

Ottis Gibson, the Yorkshire head coach, does not want his players to dwell on the Leicestershire game. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“Come back with a positive mindset and looking forward to going to Bristol.

“Obviously it was disappointing to lose, but it was a good game of cricket that could have gone either way.

"We’re not going to dwell on it too much.”

Gibson confirmed that Yorkshire will have fit-again pace bowler Matty Fisher back in contention for Bristol, where new overseas signing Saud Shakeel is expected to debut.

Yorkshire must raise their game after once more missing key chances in the Leicestershire match.

“We created enough chances,” said Gibson. “We dropped the kid (Rishi Patel) who got a hundred. If you give good players chances they will punish you.

“Catches win matches and we created enough opportunities to win, but it was a good experience for our young players overall and they will learn from that.”

Leicestershire were led home by Peter Handscomb, the Australia batsman, who played for Yorkshire in 2017. Handscomb added an unbeaten 68 to his first innings 112.

“Credit to Leicestershire,” said Gibson.

