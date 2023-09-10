Glamorgan CCC v Yorkshire CCC updates
11.50: Another fleeting shower has put the start time back further to 12.10 with 78 overs to be bowled. Lunch at 1.30.
11.30: Good news from Sophia Gardens, where it’s stopped raining and play is due to start at noon.
Sixteen overs have been lost, which means that there are 80 to be bowled with lunch at 1.20 and tea at 3.50. Play is now due to finish at the later time of 6pm.
10.50: No sign of a start here in Cardiff, where light rain continues to fall. It’s supposed to brighten up after lunch, however, so there should be some cricket this afternoon.
10.15: Yorkshire have won the toss and chosen to bat, but the covers are now on at Sophia Gardens, with light rain falling.
The visitors have handed a first-class debut to Ben Cliff, the 20-year-old pace bowler who has played two one-day games for the club, and who comes into the side for Matty Fisher (side strain).
Yorkshire have omitted Mickey Edwards and Jafer Chohan from the squad that travelled.
Glamorgan: Byrom, ul Hassan, Ingram, Northeast, Carlson (captain), Root, Cooke, Kellaway, Harris, Gorvin, McIlroy.
Yorkshire: Lyth, Bean, Masood (captain), Wharton, Hill, Tattersall, Bess, Revis, Thompson, Cliff, Coad.
10.00: It’s a grey and gloomy start in Cardiff, where the heat and humidity of previous days remains but where the threat of rain and thunder is heavy in the air.
There looks to have been a light smattering of rain very early this morning but the players are currently out there warming up.
The pitch is covered as a precaution in advance of the scheduled 10.30 start.