Gloucestershire CCC v Yorkshire CCC: Latest updates from LV County Championship season-opener

After inserting Gloucestershire on a green-looking pitch, offering good pace and carry and a hint of movement, the visitors were initially frustrated by openers Ben Charlesworth and Marcus Harris, who shared a stand of 50 exactly.

Harris led the way with an unbeaten 38, Charlesworth contributing 15 before perishing 15 minutes before the lunch interval in Bristol.

The left-hander pushed forward at Matty Fisher and was caught behind by Harry Duke, who had earlier dropped Harris on 25 off the Pakistan debutant Haris Rauf, a difficult opportunity away to his left when the total was 25.

Yorkshire County Cricket Club's head coach Ottis Gibson takes charge of his first game (Picture: SWPix.com)

To rub salt into Duke’s wounds, the ball flew to the third man boundary - the second of three successive boundaries that Harris took off the overseas star.

Operating from the Pavilion End beneath leaden skies, Rauf conceded 24 runs in an opening burst of five overs - all of them boundaries.

However, he was unfortunate with one or two deliveries that bounced just over the stumps when the batsman left, and he might have picked up a wicket or two.