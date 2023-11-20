Darren Gough views Yorkshire's return to the United Arab Emirates as the perfect way to warm up for the 2024 season.

The White Rose county will spend 11 days in Abu Dhabi from March 11 on their first tour to the Gulf state since 2017.

White and red ball matches are scheduled against fellow counties Essex, Nottinghamshire, Somerset and Warwickshire, as well as local opposition.

"We have a nice blend of youth and experience," said managing director of cricket Gough.

“It’s an exciting squad and a group that is ready to take on the challenge of what will be a brilliant festival.

“We are looking forward to travelling to Abu Dhabi. Playing in hotter and tougher conditions is great preparation for our season ahead."

Yorkshire will participate in a six-team, three-day T20 festival featuring a select XI representing Abu Dhabi, while the pre-season tour also includes a two-day red ball match at the Zayed Cricket Academy complex.

New signing Dan Moriarty will be among the tourists ahead of his first full season with the county.

Yorkshire will return to the UAE next spring. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Yorkshire will return to England on March 22 to complete their preparations for the start of the campaign in early April.

The schedule for the 2024 season will be released by the ECB on Thursday morning.

"It will be an amazing learning opportunity for both the players and the staff," added Gough.