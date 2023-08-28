TOM MOODY has backed Gus Atkinson to shine with England but warned against judging the fast bowler exclusively by his speeds.

STRIKE FORCE: Surrey's Gus Atkinson of Surrey could be a major player for England at this year's World Cup Picture: Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

Atkinson has regularly exceeded 90mph in The Hundred for Oval Invincibles, while his 10 wickets in 114 deliveries helped his team collect their maiden men’s title after defeating Manchester Originals in Sunday’s final.

His breakout summer could continue with a first England cap this week as their white-ball schedule gets under way with a four-match T20 series against New Zealand, starting on Wednesday at Chester-le-Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An ODI series against the Kiwis follows then the 25-year-old is set to go to India for England’s World Cup defence, and Moody feels the Surrey paceman has the tools to make the grade at international level.

BACKING: Oval Invincibles head coach Tom Moody believes Gus Atkinson could become an England regular. Picture: Ishara S. Kodikara/Getty Images

“I think he’ll do very, very well,” said Invincibles head coach Moody. “Given the opportunity, I see him continuing to spend more time in an England shirt than a Surrey or an Oval Invincibles shirt.

“He clearly has good ball speed and has a grounded character and personality. He’s an exciting talent. Those types of bowlers don’t tend to come along that often.”

Atkinson has been fast-tracked into England’s set-up amid Jofra Archer’s problems with his right elbow, with the pair likened to one another because of similarly smooth actions which generate breakneck pace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archer’s briskness has been frequently discussed in the past and Moody believes Atkinson will have to get used to his speeds being a topic of conversation – even if they are not the be-all and end-all.

“It’s the demands of international cricket and the expectation,” Moody said. “When someone sees someone that can bowl at a certain pace, everyone expects them to bowl that pace all the time.

“But at times that’s not possible purely from a physical standpoint and also conditions may not allow you to run in and let fly at that pace consistently.”

Atkinson has significantly enhanced his reputation in recent weeks, as have a number of other domestic talents because of the exposure that comes with every match in The Hundred being televised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There remains scrutiny on the competition’s future plus its ability to draw in the top names, with Rashid Khan, Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy withdrawing from the third edition – albeit due to injury.

But Moody thinks the quality he has witnessed is justification enough for The Hundred to attempt to slot behind the Indian Premier League as the second best domestic tournament in the world.

“To me that’s a no-brainer for English cricket to try to strive to achieve that,” Moody added. “The IPL is the IPL and that’s a separate beast altogether. But there’s a number of other franchise tournaments around the world that want to be the second best and there is no reason that England can’t achieve that given the infrastructure and talent they have.

“There’s a lot to like about The Hundred, it seems to have gone from strength to strength.