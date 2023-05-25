Harry Brook: England Test star and 'tremendous role model' awarded freedom of Bradford

England batter Harry Brook has been awarded the freedom of the city of Bradford, joining fellow Yorkshiremen Jonny Bairstow and Adil Rashid.

Brook, 24, has been honoured by the council after an outstanding first year in international cricket which saw him hit four Test centuries and win the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Bairstow and Rashid were added to the roll of honorary freemen in 2020, following their roles in the ODI World Cup win the previous year. The cricketing trio join a varied list that includes the likes of artist David Hockney, politician Barbara Castle, author JB Priestley and rugby league coach Brian Noble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford Council leader Susan Hinchcliffe said of Brook: "Harry has made an incredible impact on the senior international game in just a short space of time and promises to earn a place among Yorkshire and England's greatest cricketers.

Harry Brook of England celebrates his century during day one of the Second Test Match between New Zealand and England at Basin Reserve on February 24, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

"He is a tremendous role model for our young people and will probably be the youngest person to be honoured as a freeman of the district which is fitting in what is now the UK's youngest city."

Harry, who grew up in Burley-in-Wharfedale, plays for Yorkshire CCCand made his international debut for England in January 2022. He was part of the England team that won the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Councillor Rebecca Poulsen, leader of the Conservatives, described him as a “charming young man” while cricket fan Councillor Brendan Stubbs, leader of the Liberal Democrats, praised Brooke’s on-pitch achievements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Roll of Honorary Freemen of the City was created in the late nineteenth century. The first name admitted to the roll was that of Sir Henry Mitchell, a former Lord Mayor, philanthropist and mill owner in 1898.

Since that time other famous Bradfordians such as JB Priestley (1973), Barbara Castle (1997) and David Hockney (2000) have been admitted to the roll.

Harry was Professional Cricketers Association Young Player of the Year for both 2021 and 2022 and the Cricket Writer’s Club Young Cricketer of the Year for 2021. He was also the International Cricket Council World Player of the Month in December 2022 and February 2023.