Harry Brook: Meet the state-educated Yorkshire cricketer who has been selected for England

The 23-year-old is a Yorkshire success story, having developed in the sport's league cricket heartlands.

He grew up in the village of Burley-in-Wharfedale, near Ilkley, and came up through the junior ranks at Olicanians Cricket Club in Ilkley.

Olicanians was formed as the old boys' team for the comprehensive school Brook attended until the age of 13, Ilkley Grammar.

Harry Brook playing for Yorkshire Vikings in 2020

He was then offered a scholarship to board at Sedbergh School in Cumbria, which is renowned for producing professional cricketers and rugby players.

Also at Sedbergh was another future Yorkshire and England Under 19 star, George Hill, who also played his junior cricket at Olicanians.

Brook is from a keen cricketing family and has credited the coaching and fitness training he received at Sedbergh for developing his game. He made his Yorkshire debut in 2016, when he was still at school, and first appeared in the County Championship a year later.

Brook and Hill have both supported Olicanians in recent year, as in 2019 the club suffered a devastating arson attack which completely destroyed the pavilion. A new clubhouse has recently opened.