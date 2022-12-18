Harry Brook scores yet another England century as Yorkshire CCC star impresses in Pakistan

There’s no stopping Yorkshire’s Harry Brook out in Pakistan.

The 23-year-old Keighley-born batsman scored his third century of the England tour to Pakistan on Sunday morning, continuing the blistering start to his international Test career.

Brook brought up his half century early in the afternoon session, from 73 deliveries, including four fours and two sixes, with England 154-5.

He was eventually out at the start of the evening session, for 111 from 150, with England 262-6 in pursuit of England’s 304 first-innings total.

Harry Brook of England celebrates his century during Day Two of the Third Test between Pakistan and England at Karachi National Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Karachi (Picture: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Brook went lbw to Mohammad Wasim, after he was beaten by pace and low bounce, with the ball beating the inside edge.