The inexorable rise of Harry Brook shows no signs of abating after the Yorkshire batsman was named as the International Cricket Council’s men’s player of the month.

The honour comes in the wake of his fearless display during England’s historic Test series tour of Pakistan in December.

Brook, 23, who had played just one red-ball match for his country prior to the tour, scored centuries in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi as he racked up 468 runs at an average of 93.60.

He edged out Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Australia’s Travis Head for the award, which combines the votes of media experts and former players with a public poll.

England's Harry Brook celebrates his Test centuray against Pakistan in Multan in December. (Picture: AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

“It is an honour to have won the ICC player of the month for December,” said the Keighley-born cricketer.

"To win a Test series 3-0 in Pakistan was an incredible achievement and contributing with the bat in my first Test tour with England was a dream come true.

“I have to thank my team-mates for helping me settle into the environment seamlessly.

"It is a great team to play in, where we enjoy each other’s company and having fun.

Player of the month: Harry Brook of England hits a six during day two of the Second Test Match between Pakistan and England at Multan Cricket Stadium on December 10, 2022. (Picture: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

"Hopefully, our form continues as we start the new year aiming to continue winning series and making a difference in the Test arena.”

Brook’s elevation to such a status, albeit brief, is a huge boon for the young Yorkshireman who will be looking to help fellow county members Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow continue England’s recently-discovered ‘Bazball’ philosophy in a year which continues with a Test series in New Zealand next month and is headlined by the Ashes on home soil this summer.

England all-rounder Charlie Dean missed out on the women’s award after making the shortlist, with Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner victorious.

Yorkshire, meanwhile, have announced they will be hosting a Members’ Forum in the East Stand Long Room at Headingley on Monday January, 23, from 6pm.