Armitage, 25, has had an impressive summer, particularly so in the ongoing 50-over competition. While Lauren Winfield-Hill is the competition’s leading run-scorer with 405 runs, Armitage is second best with 329 at an average of 82.25. She has also taken nine wickets with her leg-spinners.

Added to this, Armitage has captained the side expertly in her second full season in the role.

“It’s no surprise that we picked her as our captain for the Northern Superchargers as well in the Hundred,” said coach Hazell, the former England spinner.

Leading by example: Diamonds’ Hollie Armitage (Picture: SWPix)

“She’s an exceptional leader who is growing as a cricketer.

“She is showing more regularly what we’ve seen glimmers of in the last three to four years.

“We’re seeing a cricketer who is putting everything together and is proving a very strong domestic player. From there, you never know what can happen.”

Armitage’s fine form, including a maiden professional century, has come off the back of a lean summer last year when she only reached fifty twice in both 50-over and T20 cricket.

The Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy - Northern Diamonds v Southern Vipers - Headingley Stadium, Leeds, England - Northern Diamonds players including Hollie Armitage (C) (LEFT) and Lauren Winfield-Hill (WK) leave the field after the Southern Vipers innings (Picture: Will Palmer/SWPix.com)

So why, in Hazell’s opinion, the upturn in form?

“I think she’s just clearer with everything. She’s got a good clear game plan and is someone who worked really hard over the winter, doing a lot of work with Richie Waite (assistant coach).