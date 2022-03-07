How can I watch West Indies v England? TV channel, radio coverage and start times

WEST INDIES V ENGLAND: The first Test will be staged at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua. Picture: Getty Images.

England will face the West Indies in a three-Test series starting on March 8 with all three matches due to be played this month. England have already taken part in five T20 games in the Caribbean.

England’s task in the Caribbean is a tough one, with just one series win on these islands since 1968. Last time they visited Antigua in 2019 they were skittled twice for less than 200 as the hosts celebrated a 10-wicket win.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Interim head coach Paul Collingwood is in charge of the side with Yorkshire's Joe Root retaining the captain's armband.

How can I watch?

England's tour of the West Indies will be broadcast on BT Sport. Sky, BT TV and Virgin customers can add BT Sport to their service through their television provider.

The action can also be streamed via bt.com as well as your television provider's online service.

For cricket fans only wanting to watch the cricket, you can sign up for a BT Sport monthly pass which can be cancelled at any time.

Is there radio coverage?

Radio commentary will be hosted on talkSPORT after the broadcaster won exclusive rights for the tour of the West Indies. talkSPORT 2 will have full coverage of the Test match, starting at 1pm and concluding a 9.30pm.

When are the Tests scheduled?