Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett successfully guided England to a historic series whitewash in Pakistan, needing just 38 minutes on the fourth day in Karachi to wrap up an eight-wicket win.

England had been set 167 to win the third Test on Monday evening and reduced the deficit to 55 by stumps, having started the chase with their usual attacking brand of cricket.

Stokes and Duckett knocked off the remaining runs in just 11.1 overs of the morning session on day four as England became the first team to win a Test series 3-0 in Pakistan.

Duckett finished with an unbeaten 82 from 78 deliveries and was supported by his captain, who promoted himself up the order and finished 35 not out.

LEADING MAN: England's Ben Stokes guides the ball down to the long leg boundary as he helps his team to victory on the fourth day of the thirdTest match between Pakistan in Karachi.

The only disappointment for Stokes came when he was unable to hit a six that would have seen him move past head coach Brendon McCullum’s record for the highest number of maximums scored in Test cricket.

On the third day in the City of Lights, Rehan Ahmed became the youngest player in the history of men’s Test cricket to take five wickets in an innings on debut to move England to within touching distance of the victory.

Ahmed finished with five wickets for 48 runs as Pakistan were bowled out for 216, collapsing from 176 for four to 216 all out.

The introduction of the teenager on the afternoon of day three helped turn the momentum England’s way, as he broke a 110-run fourth-wicket partnership between Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel that had briefly given Pakistan a lifeline.

Under Stokes and McCullum, England have won six of their seven home Test matches and followed up that successful summer by winning their first overseas tour in style in a country where forcing results has proven tricky.

Australia’s visit in March was likened to a ’15-day Test’ with two dull draws on lifeless pitches followed up by a final-day victory in the series-decider.

But England have won all three matches, with two Tests finishing with a day to spare.

The team’s next commitment is a two-match tour of New Zealand in February, followed by a one-off match with Ireland in June before the big test of Stokes and McCullum’s reign will come with the summer’s Ashes series, which starts in June.

England head coach Brendon McCullum paid a glowing tribute to captain Ben Stokes following an historic Test series triumph against Pakistan.

England’s eight-wicket triumph in Karachi completed an away whitewash against Pakistan for the first time.

And Stokes was there at the end, undefeated on 35, with opener Ben Duckett hitting an unbeaten 82, including the winning runs.

“Ben is always pulling a string somewhere and the guys follow him. It makes it pretty easy from the coach’s box,” McCullum told Sky Sports.

“We see what he does on the field, and there is a genius in a lot of it.

“He has got an insatiable appetite to keep moving the game forward. It’s the pure passion and drive he has to make a significant difference.

“He is only going to get better, which is quite scary.”

England had been set 167 to win on the evening of day three, and started their chase in a manner that epitomised the attacking brand of cricket played by the side, quickly reduced the required total to 55 overnight.

The pair quickly knocked off the total in just 11.1 overs on the morning of day four.

McCullum added: “What we have seen over the past seven or eight months is the skill and talent is not in question.

“All we try and do is remain consistent with the messaging, have a smile on your face whether things work out or don’t, and encourage guys to allow their talent to come out without the fear of failure.

“I think we have taken 20 wickets in a Test on nine out of 10 occasions. You have got to be able to bowl teams out, and the mantra in the group is how do we get wickets?”

Stokes added on Sky Sports “The way in which the team goes about its business gives me so much confidence in myself. It is seriously special.

“I could stand you here all day and talk about individual performances, but I would have to mention everyone.

“When you take that burden off individuals and the team, you see players excelling and showing more within themselves.

“If the ambition (is) to win and play an entertaining brand of cricket, that’s going to override any fear of failure whatsoever. When that fear of failure isn’t there. you just make better decisions.

