'I was scrambling' - Jonny Bairstow hails Ben Stokes' declaration in thrilling Ashes opener at Edgbaston

Jonny Bairstow applauded an adventurous declaration from Ben Stokes after the England captain rolled the dice on the first day of the LV= Insurance Ashes.

Stokes threw caution to the wind on day one of the first Test, waving his side in at 393-8 in the hope of snapping up a late wicket at Edgbaston.

Joe Root was batting beautifully on 118 when the signal came from the balcony and would surely have kept the scoreboard ticking had he been left to his own devices, but Stokes swapped the promise of extra runs for four late overs at the Australia openers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That meant a quick skirmish between long-time sparring partners Stuart Broad and David Warner, but England were unable to generate a breakthrough that would have capped a thrilling day of action.

Joe Root of England acknowledges the crowd as he walks from the field on declaration 118 not-out during Day One of the LV= Insurance Ashes 1st Test match between England and Australia at Edgbaston (Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

It was the fifth time Stokes has declared in the first innings in his 14th Test as full-time captain and Bairstow praised the intent of forcing the change where others might have let the game drift to a natural close.

“I’m sure there’s many decisions Ben has made that have taken commentators and other people by surprise, but it was no surprise to us,” said the Yorkshire wicketkeeper.

“We didn’t know anything about it, it was a scramble to get the tape on, the pads on and all the rest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But when it’s something that’s not expected, it can be the best form of attack.

“Having played the game for as long as we have, we’re aware a 20-minute slot for an opening pair is something that’s not very nice. It can be a bit niggly.

“It’s a bit of a shot to nothing – there might be an unbelievable ball in there, or a loose shot in there.

“We’ll come back tomorrow with a ball that’s four overs old, a fresh bowling attack and team that is really looking forward to the challenge,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On England's approach, he said: “It hasn't changed over the last 12 months. If the ball is there to hit we have tried to hit it. If we miss, it's part and parcel of the game. The lads are out there with smile on their face from the start to the end.

“When you go into a game on the back of wins, people in form and trusting each other to do their own jobs. Then collectively coming together as a unit. That's really important.

“But we are not machines. We all don't bat in the same way. We are humans too so we will make mistakes as well.”

Bairstow, who contributed a punchy run-a-ball 78 in first Test innings back after a 10-month lay-off, was part of a vital 121-run stand with his long-time friend and foil, Root.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire duo have shared some memorable partnerships across the years and Bairstow beamed as he reflected on Root’s outstanding century.

It was his 30th in Test cricket but a first against Australia since 2015, ending a sequence of 12 unconverted Ashes fifties.

“It was brilliant. There are some special traits that he’s got and he does special things,” said Bairstow.

“As someone who has known him for a really long time, been through thick and thin, ups and downs and lots of different things together, it was an absolute pleasure to be out there with him.

“He’s a fantastic player and talent,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He loves batting, loves being out there, loves the occasion, loves representing his country. It takes a lot of skill, a lot of endeavour and patience.

"We were five down and thinking 'lose a couple here and we are in trouble'. But I've been lucky enough to bat with Rooty for far too long. We've shared some special times in the middle. So you call upon those and we had a bit of craic out there.”

Bairstow also savoured his own contribution. A freak golfing accident last August left him with three separate fractures in his left leg, a dislocated ankle and ligament damage and he revealed recently he feared for his career.

After 12 boundaries and a seemingly-endless supply of hard-run ones and twos, it was like he had never been away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m delighted to be back out there on the big stage, during the big dance. It’s something you want to be part of and it didn’t disappoint,” he said.

“There were a few nerves kicking about as you can probably imagine, but when I found my flow and got into the battle, it was really enjoyable to be out there again.”

Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan on Test Match Special: "I wouldn't have declared. You just don't know what is going to happen. England are trying to send a message no team has ever done before.

“I, as a captain, would've wanted a few more runs, especially with Joe Root out there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad