'If ever there was a game to bounce back," - England ready for T20 World Cup eliminator with Australia
Liam Livingstone believes a probable eliminator against Australia at the MCG is what could galvanise England to reboot their stuttering T20 World Cup campaign.
After beating Afghanistan, England came a cropper in a shock rain-affected loss against Ireland and now must win their three remaining Super 12s fixtures to guarantee a semi-final place.
Defeat against the hosts and defending champions today (9am UK time) would almost certainly spell a group-stage elimination, although England go into the showdown having beaten their Ashes rivals in a T20 series this month.
England were 2-0 winners and were on course for a series clean sweep only for rain to force a no-result in the final match – and showers have been forecast for Friday evening’s fixture between the teams.
“We know where we need to get better and we’ve got a massive challenge on Friday night,” said Livingstone.
“We’ll take confidence from the results we had against them in that series in their own conditions.
"I think it’s going to be a good game and certainly one everybody is going to be excited for.
“If ever there was a game to bounce back in it’s against Australia at the MCG.”
While the MCG attracted a sparse crowd on Wednesday, when Livingstone collected his first three-wicket international haul, it is expected England’s game against Australia will be better attended.
As for whether he feeds off the crowd, Livingstone – the holder of England’s fastest-ever century off 42 balls - added: “I don’t think so. It’s another 45,000 people shouting abuse at you so it doesn’t make too much difference.
"It’s obviously going to be cool if there’s more people in and hopefully the game can live up to it.”