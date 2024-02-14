Ahmed was retained by England, with Mark Wood in for Shoaib Bashir the only change, after a tense 48 hours in which the teenage leg-spinner was initially denied entry upon his return to India on Monday.

The 19-year-old was given a two-day emergency visa after the expiry of his single entrance visa following England’s mid-series break in Abu Dhabi, but the situation has now been fully resolved.

Stokes was uninterested at who was to blame for the administrative error and instead hailed Ahmed, who will be one of two specialist spinners with Tom Hartley in Rajkot as the series resumes today.

CALM HEAD: England's Rehan Ahmed bowls during a practice session in Rajkot on Wednesday Picture: AP/Ajit Solanki

“It was always one of those situations for an individual where having to wait for that, it’s always an anxious period,” Stokes said. “But we don’t have to worry about any more of those issues.

“I don’t know how we ended up being in that situation but when it came up, we were straight on to doing what we needed to do to get Rehan in rather than wasting time trying to find out whose fault it was.

“The great thing about youth is they just take everything in their stride. He handled a situation that could have affected quite a lot of people in a different way very, very well for such a young kid.

“There was no thoughts around not playing him this week. The Test matches he’s played so far, he’s done very, very well.

PREPARATION: England's captain Ben Stokes, left and head coach Brendon McCullum walk during a practice session in Rajkot on Wednesday Picture: AP/Ajit Solanki

"Everything that we’ve asked of him he has gone out and tried to deliver.”

England have rebalanced their side by including Wood alongside James Anderson, the first time the tourists have gone with two fast bowlers in a series that is delicately poised at one win apiece.

That might necessitate a couple of role changes from last time out in Visakhapatnam – a 106-run defeat – where Ahmed was not introduced in the attack until the 60th over in India’s first innings.