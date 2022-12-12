'It's a special time to be an England cricketer' - Mark Wood and Ben Stokes on historic England series win

Ben Stokes hailed England’s “special” achievement after they sealed a historic series victory in Pakistan with a narrow 26-run win on day four of the second Test in Multan.

England had never previously won two Tests in a single away tour in Pakistan, but Stokes and Brendon McCullum’s side continued to make history as they wrapped up the victory on a hazy day in the City of Saints.

Mark Wood claimed two crucial wickets to swing the momentum firmly in favour of the tourists after Pakistan’s 80-run seventh-wicket partnership threatened England’s record.

Stokes insisted England were aware of the magnitude of the occasion, as England secured their first series victory in the country since 2000-01.

Smiles on faces: England's Mark Wood, left, celebrates with his captain Ben Stokes after taking the decisive wicket of Pakistan's Saud Shakeel on the fourth day of the second Test in Multan. (Picture: AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

“Coming into this game, being 1-0 up before we’d bowled a ball, I think we all understood what we could achieve before we started this game,” said the England captain.

“We’re not naive in the fact of what we know we’ve achieved here because we know how tough it is.

“Not just for English teams to come and win here but any team. Pakistan are a huge threat in their own conditions.

“Not for one minute are we going to think it’s just another Test series win. Beating Pakistan in Pakistan is massive.

Double trouble: Ben Stokes of England and Mark Wood during the Second Test Match between Pakistan and England at Multan Cricket Stadium. (Picture: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

“We know what we’ve achieved, we know that it’s a very special thing in English cricket to come here and win.

“It was a strange feeling there, the celebrations at the end winning the series just because compared to last week.

“We’ve got this bug still floating around the dressing room that we just can’t seem to get rid of.

“I think it was just a sign of how tired the lads were there, mentally and physically. We know what we’ve achieved and another great win for us.”

Despite the historic win, Stokes urged his side to remain in the moment, and insisted that the reinvention of English Test cricket championed by himself and McCullum is bigger than individual match results.

“One thing we do is we stay in the moment. What did (Jack) Leach say – live where my shoes are, or something like that? Basically just always stay in the moment,” the 31-year-old said.

“Don’t take this kind of stuff and this kind of form for granted. And always just keep the mantra of, ‘we’re bigger than what we’re actually doing at the moment’.

“What we’re trying to do is bigger than results, but obviously it massively helps when you are winning and in the way in which we are winning.

“The guys who I’ve got in the squad from the guys who step onto the field to the guys who unfortunately miss out on selection are all in it together. And we all really believe in what we’re trying to do.

“It’s a very special time to be an England cricketer.”

Wood finished the match with six wickets.

The Durham quick said. “It was hard-fought but that’s when it’s worth it in the end. Two games where the lads put so much in. To get over the line, an amazing feeling.