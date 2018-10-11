Jack Brooks bows out from Yorkshire with members’ seal of approval

JACK BROOKS ensured his six years with Yorkshire ended on a high tonight when he clinched the Members Player of the Year award at the club’s gala dinner.

The 34-year-old will ply his trade for Somerset next year after agreeing a three-year deal against the two-year contract that was offered by Yorkshire, but his exit proved a crowning moment after another season in which he proved invaluable to the club.

Yorkshire's Ben Coad receives his county cap from prior to the match against Hampshire. He won the Players' Player of the Year award for a second year running. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The former Northamptonshire pace bowler took 51 County Championship wickets, playing a massive part in the final few games of the season to ensure Yorkshire secured a fourth-placed finish.

He took 60 or more wickets in a season for three years running from 2014, coinciding with an immensely successful period for the club under former coach Jason Gillespie, which brought two successive Championship titles.

Brooks claimed 26 per cent of the vote, with Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Ben Coad other strong contenders for the award.

But there was consolation for both players with Coad – who claimed all three major awards at last year’s end-of-season dinner – clinching the Players’ Player of the year trophy after capturing 48 wickets in an injury-affected 2018 to back-up the 53 Championship victims he amassed in his breakthrough year.

He has been a fantastic wicket-taking bowler for us. We knew his qualities when we signed him up, but the success he’s had has certainly exceeded expectations. Yorkshire’s Martyn Moxon

Batsman Kohler-Cadmore, who shone with two vital centuries towards the end of the Championship campaign, won the Young Player of the Year award.

“Jack’s award is an outstanding climax to his time at Yorkshire and it has been a remarkable six years that he’s had with us,” said Yorkshire director of cricket Martyn Moxon.

“He has been a fantastic wicket-taking bowler for us. We knew his qualities when we signed him up, but the success he’s had has certainly exceeded expectations.

“As for Ben, backing up a good first season is always the challenge for younger players, but he has certainly done that.

Yorkshire's Tom Kohler-Cadmore picked up Yorkshire's Young Player of the Year award after proving himself accross all three formats. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“Ben has that ability to take wickets – top order wickets, but also keeps the rate under control as well. Taking wickets and controlling the economy rate are two great attributes to have. He has fast become a vital member of the squad.

“The way Tom scored his runs in the Championship games at the end of the season, for me, was a great step forward. He has now shown he’s capable of playing and being successful in all three formats.”

Harrogate-born Jonny Tattersall was awarded Fielder of the Year after an impressive first year with the gloves, while the Howard Clayton Second Team Performance of the Year was presented to 17-year-old opening batsman James Wharton.

Academy Player of the Year was awarded to Tom Loten.