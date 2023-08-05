OTTIS GIBSON fears James Anderson may not get the send-off he richly deserves following Stuart Broad’s perfectly scripted farewell.

The Yorkshire first-team coach wants to see Anderson go out on a high as Broad did at the Oval against Australia.

Broad took the match-winning wicket as England squared the series after announcing his retirement during the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anderson had a disappointing series by his standards (five wickets at 85.40) and Gibson fears he might not get to go out on his own terms.

Stuart Broad, right, is handed a stump by James Anderson after the fifth Test against Australia at the Oval. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

“It’s just my opinion, but Jimmy has now put his exit in the hands of other people,” said Gibson.

“He’s not had the best series. They could have walked off together (Anderson and Broad). Fantastic, great careers.

“Jimmy’s a legend already, the best ever. But now, if another series comes, and the selectors leave him out, that’s the concern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s only a year ago he was left out of the tour to the Caribbean, and I know how hurt he was at that.

WASHOUT: No play was possible in Yorkshire's One-Day Cup game against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

“Again, it’s just my opinion, but I feel like he’s put himself now at the mercy of other people when it comes to making his exit from the game.”

Gibson’s respect for Anderson is clear; the pair worked together when Gibson was England’s bowling coach.

Anderson’s statistics demand nothing less; he is England’s greatest ever Test wicket-taker, after all, with 690 at 26.42.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Lancashire man is not getting any younger – he is four years Broad’s senior, and he turned 41 during the Oval Test.

He admitted last week that a Broad-type departure might not be for him and that Broad deserved his moment in the spotlight.

Writing in The Telegraph, Anderson said: “It was nice we did not go out at the same time together. We have always been put in a bracket as a partnership, but he is in his own right one of the best bowlers England have ever produced, so he deserved his own send-off.

“I don’t know how I will retire in the future.

"I could easily just see me a couple of days after a game thinking that is me done and keep it fairly quiet.”

Anderson conceded he had a disappointing Ashes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His economy rate of 2.77 runs per over was bettered only by Ollie Robinson (2.76) of England’s regular attack, but he struggled for penetration.

“The chats I have had with England, I have said I have not contributed the way I wanted to in this series on the field,” he wrote. “But I feel like I have a lot to offer the team going to somewhere like India in the New Year.

“‌At the moment, I feel like I want to go, but it is not my decision. It is down to the selectors.

“But I will keep myself in good nick for the next few months, then in October I will start turning my arm over again and get the bowling back up to scratch because it has been a bit off this summer, then look forward to next year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gibson felt Broad’s departure was typical of the man. Broad had an excellent series – he was England’s leading wicket-taker with 22 at 28.40 – and he went out at the top.

“He was always going to go out in a big series like that,” said Gibson. “I don’t think he’d have wanted to retire in a small series.

“This was a big-time series for him and the sort that he would have really looked forward to being involved in.

"He couldn’t have scripted it any better.

“The one thing I’ve always said – and I said it to him – is that senior players should design their own exit out of international cricket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Winning a Test match at the Oval against Australia, in his last game, I don’t think he could have designed it any better than that.”

Oh that Gibson could design the great British weather – preferably by attaching lots of yellow symbols to the forecast to indicate sunshine.

Alas, the rain keeps following him and Yorkshire around as they suffered another washout in the One-Day Cup.

No play was possible against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge on Saturday, where Yorkshire suffered their second washout in three games after Thursday’s match against Lancashire at Scarborough was also abandoned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They took one point for the no-result after umpires Rob Bailey and Neil Mallender pulled the plug after a 12.30pm inspection that followed an early lunch.

Yorkshire now have a week off before they return to action against Essex at Chelmsford in the One-Day Cup on Sunday August 13.

That game marks the halfway stage of a group phase which Yorkshire began with a two-run defeat in another rain-affected encounter against defending champions Kent at Scarborough.