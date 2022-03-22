Jason Roy handed two-match England ban for discipline breach

According to the England and Wales Cricket Board, Roy admitted a charge of “conducting himself in a manner which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the game of cricket, the ECB and himself into disrepute”.

The details of the breach of ECB directive 3.3 have not initially been disclosed by the governing body but the 31-year-old has also been hit with a fine of £2,500 to be paid by the end of this month.

Roy is “suspended from the next two England matches for which he is eligible for selection, but that such suspension be suspended for 12 months dependent on good behaviour”.

England's Jason Roy who has been hit with a suspended two-match England ban following a Cricket Discipline Commission hearing. (Pixture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

Roy has been an instrumental figure in England’s limited-overs sides in recent years and played a key role in helping them to their maiden 50-over World Cup success in 2019.