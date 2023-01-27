ANOTHER flaming one-day international series.

On the flip side, at least it’s not another flaming T20 franchise tournament; there are more of those than stars in the sky.

But it’s difficult to get too excited about this stuff – unless, of course, you are easily excited, as opposed to the grumpy old git writing these words.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This three-match series, which began in Bloemfontein with victory for South Africa by 27 runs, after England collapsed from 146-0 in 19.3 overs to 271 all-out chasing 299, has been rescheduled from 2020, when England cut short their trip after a number of positive Covid tests.

Rassie van der Dussen, who top-scored for South Africa with 111. Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images/Getty Images.

It somehow makes it all seem even more pointless, a contractual obligation to be fulfilled as opposed to a sporting occasion of much relevance now – albeit one which enables Cricket South Africa to recoup an estimated £1.5m in television rights, an awful lot of money for an awful lot of old toffee in the grand scheme of things.

It is a view apparently shared by the South African public, which was conspicuous by its absence at the Mangaung Oval, which reverberated mostly to the strains of the Barmy Army – “barmy”, without a doubt, but, to judge by the amount of time that these guys and girls spend abroad each winter, clearly not broke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why, one wouldn’t mind being a few quid behind the Barmy Army trumpeter – if not physically behind him, of course, or at least not without ear plugs and/or a shotgun.

If this series is significant for anyone, it is actually South Africa, given that they are effectively playing for the right to take part in the 50-over World Cup which takes place later this year.

Bloemfontein, scene of the opening one-day international between South Africa and England. Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images.

They went into the match 11th in the World Cup Super League standings, with the top-eight qualifying by right for the tournament proper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a sign of how far their cricket has declined, although on days like this, one can only wonder why.

For England, who will be aiming to defend the title that they won so memorably at Lord’s in 2019, this match was mostly about the return to action of fast bowler Jofra Archer, almost two years since he last represented his country.

Since then, Archer has had two elbow operations and a back stress fracture; sightings of him in an England jersey are almost as rare as the “Green Comet” currently visible in the Northern Hemisphere, a celestial body last seen about 50,000 years ago (why, some readers might even… no, I’d better not go there ).

Welcome back: Jofra Archer bowls on his return to England colours after a near two-year lay-off through injury. Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archer had a day to forget – figures of 10-0-81-1 represented his most expensive in one-day internationals. Later he made a fourth-ball duck. Ouch.

Still, his pace was good enough, and it was nice just to see him back on the field; once he has got more miles in the tank and confidence in his body, England will hopefully see the best of this cricketing comet once more.

Chief Yorkshire interest centred on debutant Harry Brook, one of three White Rose representatives along with Adil Rashid and Dawid Malan.

After his annus mirabilis of 2022, Brook came back down to earth at the start of 2023, leg-before for a third-ball duck when England replied to the hosts 298-7 after South Africa won the toss on a good batting pitch in glorious conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Roy hits out during his magnificent innings of 113. Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images/Getty Images.

Brook was pinned trying to turn a ball from Sisanda Magala, the bulky fast-medium bowler, into the leg-side, one of three wickets in quick succession as England wobbled following the century opening stand between Jason Roy and Malan, the latter striking 59 from 55 balls.

Turns out that young Brook is human after all.

Who knew?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One man who has been rendered distinctly mortal in recent times is Roy, the opener who has struggled badly for runs.

Not this time.

After Rassie van der Dussen underpinned South Africa’s score with a composed 111, supported by 53 from David Miller, the former Yorkshire batsman, Roy raised the bar with 113 from 91 balls with 11 fours and four sixes, reaching his 11th ODI century from just 79 deliveries. There was emotion in Roy’s celebration on reaching three-figures following the scrutiny on him going into the series. January is not yet done but it already seems appropriate, after Roy’s tour de force, to trot out the old cliche “form is temporary, class is permanent”.

Form is temporary, class is permanent. Jason Roy celebrates ending a barren run of form with his 11th century in one-day internationals. Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another old cliche is that “it ain’t over till the fat lady sings”, and the old bird had yet to strike a note when England completely threw away a match-winning position.

From 146-0 to 152-3, and then from 196-3 to 234-6, they made life unnecessarily difficult for themselves, although with bowlers of the quality of Anrich Nortje (4-62, including 3-13 in his second spell), one could never write off the home side.

Once Sam Curran – England’s most successful bowler with 3-35 from nine overs – was eighth out at 266, caught behind off Kagiso Rabada, the game seemed up.