All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel

Joe Root black armband: Who the England star is paying tribute to in Ashes Test against Australia

Eagle-eyed Ashes viewers may have noticed England star Joe Root sporting a black armband in the latest Test against Australia.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 31st Jul 2023, 13:18 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 13:18 BST

It is the final day of the 2023 series, with England taking on Australia for the final time at the Kia Oval in London. Yorkshire’s very own Root is in action and is wearing a black armband to honour someone he shares a Yorkshire connection with.

He is paying tribute to the late Richard Ibbotson, the former president of Root’s former club Sheffield Collegiate CC. The Cricketer’s George Dobell tweeted: “Joe Root is wearing a black armband today in respect of Mr Richard Ibbotson passing away suddenly. Mr Ibbotson is someone who has a done a lot for Joe and his cricket club in Sheffield."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In their live Ashes blog, The Times said: “Mr Ibbotson did a lot for Root and his cricket club, Sheffield Collegiate CC, of which he was president.”

Most Popular
Yorkshire’s very own Root is in action and is wearing a black armband to honour someone he shares a Yorkshire connection with. Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty ImagesYorkshire’s very own Root is in action and is wearing a black armband to honour someone he shares a Yorkshire connection with. Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Yorkshire’s very own Root is in action and is wearing a black armband to honour someone he shares a Yorkshire connection with. Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Former England and Yorkshire star Michael Vaughan also represented Sheffield Collegiate CC. Both Root and Vaughan have both gone on to enjoy illustrious careers, with Sheffield Collegiate CC having played a crucial role in their development as cricketers.

Related topics:Joe RootEnglandMichael VaughanAustraliaYorkshire