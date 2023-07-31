It is the final day of the 2023 series, with England taking on Australia for the final time at the Kia Oval in London. Yorkshire’s very own Root is in action and is wearing a black armband to honour someone he shares a Yorkshire connection with.

He is paying tribute to the late Richard Ibbotson, the former president of Root’s former club Sheffield Collegiate CC. The Cricketer’s George Dobell tweeted: “Joe Root is wearing a black armband today in respect of Mr Richard Ibbotson passing away suddenly. Mr Ibbotson is someone who has a done a lot for Joe and his cricket club in Sheffield."

In their live Ashes blog, The Times said: “Mr Ibbotson did a lot for Root and his cricket club, Sheffield Collegiate CC, of which he was president.”

