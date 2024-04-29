Archer has not played competitive cricket since last May due to a recurrence of a stress fracture in his troublesome right elbow, but he has been earmarked to spearhead the England attack in a title defence co-hosted by his native West Indies.

The England and Wales Cricket Board is approaching Archer’s return with caution after multiple breakdowns over the past four years and has already ruled him out of the Test arena until 2025 at the earliest, but it hopes the less demanding 20-over format allows him to relocate his full form and fitness.

A 15-strong group will be announced on Tuesday, alongside a squad to take on Pakistan in a four-match home series at the end of May, charged with markedly improving on last year’s dire defence of their 50-over crown.

BACK IN THE FRAME: England fast bowler, Jofra Archer Picture: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

While there are plenty of bad memories of India among the survivors from that trip, there can be little doubt that events at the ongoing Indian Premier League have already enhanced England’s prospects.

Question marks had started to creep in over Jonny Bairstow’s place after an indifferent run of form over a gruelling winter, but after regaining his place in the Punjab Kings side he struck a thunderous 108 from 48 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders last Friday, steering his side to a world record T20 chase.

By the end of the evening at Eden Gardens, where Bairstow thrashed nine sixes and eight fours, the very idea of England travelling to the Caribbean without the 34-year-old looked fanciful.

His preferred slot as captain Jos Buttler’s opening partner is still expected to go to Phil Salt, who grabbed pole position with back-to-back hundreds against the West Indies in December. The same is true of Surrey’s Will Jacks, whose offering as a spin bowling power hitter makes him ideal for Caribbean pitches.

IN THE PICTURE: Harry Brook could be an option for England's T20 World Cup squad. Picture: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

He could benefit directly from Ben Stokes’ decision to declare himself unavailable for the World Cup by taking up a place in the first-choice XI and picked a perfect time to peak with a 41-ball century for Royal Challengers Bangalore just 24 hours before the selectors made their final deliberations.

Buttler is another Englishman with an IPL ton his name this season and his Rajasthan Royals side currently top the standings, while all-rounders Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran are also set to join up from the IPL, as is seamer Reece Topley.

Yorkshire’s Harry Brook has been tuning up with Yorkshire after stepping away from the tournament for personal reasons.

Ben Duckett is hoping to make the cut as the spare batter, while established spinners Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali need some back-up, with left-armer Tom Hartley vying with leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed.

GOOD FORM: Yorkshire's Jonny Bairstow looks to be coming into T20 form at just the right time. Picture: Tim Goode/PA